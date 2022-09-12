Browns victory has Cleveland sports fans smiling for the first time in a while

CLEVELAND — The clouds that hung over FirstEnergy Stadium for the better part of Monday were for once meteorological and not metaphorical, for in the eyes and hearts and minds of Browns fans like Dan Winings of Shaker Heights, the sun couldn't be shining brighter.

“Absolutely you wake up on Monday morning and you're like, you're feeling good,” Winings said. “You're ramped up ready to go and we don't have that feeling often here in Cleveland."

"I mean, in my lifetime, this is the second time that I've seen a victory Monday coming off a Week One, so we're particularly happy about that,” Eric Tupta, of Sagamore Hills, said.

Cleveland is Browns town, and the moods of fans and nonfans alike are impacted this week depending on what the Browns do. So, Jodie Sotak, of Strongsville, said smiles in her workplace were a little wider.

"Absolutely, that's why I'm wearing Browns attire today, it's a Browns winning Monday,” she said. “So our office—a bunch of us—we're all wearing Browns stuff today, just makes the week a good week."

Joe Ciryak from Medina had an extra special reason to start the week off on the right foot.

"I'm actually I'm getting married on Saturday, so I really didn't want, you know, a loss to hang over my head all week and we're getting married at the Cleveland Browns Stadium, or our reception's there so I needed a new jersey and I needed to come in style."

No surprise the jersey he bought he had to have custom made—rookie kicker Cade York who won the game with a 58-yard field goal. A fourth round draft pick of the Browns, he was the only kicker taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Cade York is my hero,” said Dan Winings. “Cade York is going to be a legend in Cleveland and he started that yesterday."

You can watch the game-winning kick in the player below:

As you can tell, Cleveland Browns fans are now chomping at the bit for Sunday's home opener against the New York Jets and they may be wondering what they’re going to do in between.

Well, the first-place Cleveland Guardians are fresh off a 5-1 road trip and a weekend sweep of the Minnesota Twins and are back for their second-to-last home stand of the year, squeezing nine games into eight days.

"Yeah we have day games, 1:10 p.m. games on Wednesday and Thursday, we have a day game on Saturday (at) 1:10, a night game on Saturday at 7:10, 1:40 on Sunday so we'll hit every single fan zone for best game time," said Curtis Danburg, senior vice president of communications.

All of this winning has left Mustafa Sammiallah, of Cleveland, looking forward to the road ahead with memories of previous years where the teams made playoff runs.

"Hopefully they can maintain to the bitter end, a Super Bowl, a World Series, Cavaliers to the championship again, so hey, we all look forward to the positive things that might happen,” he said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.