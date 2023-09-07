Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band postpone all September performances

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday that they will be postponing all September performances in their 2023 tour.

They made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Springsteen is being treated for peptic ulcer disease and was advised by medical staff to postpone the concerts.

Springsteen and E Street Band were supposed to perform in Columbus on Sept. 21. New tour dates have not yet been released.

Performances will be postponed starting Thursday, with the concert in Syracuse, New York.

