Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band postpone all September performances

Bruce Springsteen
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Bruce Springsteen performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 25, 2022. <br/><br/>
Bruce Springsteen
Posted at 10:20 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 22:20:12-04

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday that they will be postponing all September performances in their 2023 tour.

They made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Springsteen is being treated for peptic ulcer disease and was advised by medical staff to postpone the concerts.

Springsteen and E Street Band were supposed to perform in Columbus on Sept. 21. New tour dates have not yet been released.

Performances will be postponed starting Thursday, with the concert in Syracuse, New York.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Books can change a child's story!

Donate today to help children in Northeast Ohio!