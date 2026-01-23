Brunswick school marks milestone for students with 'shoe-tying Hall of Fame'

Remember the first time you crossed the monkey bars or rode a bike on your own? Those childhood memories tend to stick with us.

On Thursday, News 5 Photojournalist David Colabine shared the new way one Brunswick school marked a milestone for students.

Occupational Therapist Melissa Higgins started a shoe-tying Hall of Fame at Huntington Elementary School to continue teaching...

Higgins saw a need and, with the help of fifth-grade students acting as mentors and instructors, created a movement at Huntington to recognize students who have learned to tie their shoelaces.

"It is super important because it's a skill that I think has disappeared," said Higgins. "Kids are wearing Crocs, kids are wearing slip-on shoes, and they're not knowing how to tie their shoes. One day parents aren't going to be able to teach their own kids because they don't know."

Higgins said shoe-tying helps to develop many skills.

"Dexterity, memory skills— just that are going to transfer into the classroom," she said.

Higgins said being in the hall of fame is a big deal in her building: "Everyone gets really excited when someone's earned their star."

She said the younger kids look up to the students who earned a star on the wall, thinking they, too, can reach that goal.

"It's something we're gonna keep continuing year after year after year," said Higgins. "It's just been an overall great experience."

