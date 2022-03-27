Buckeye Alpaca Show reminds people of the furry cuteness alpacas have to offer

TALLMADGE, Ohio — This weekend the Buckeye Alpaca Show was held at the Summit Country fairgrounds where hundreds of people came out to showcase and see alpacas.

No matter their color or size their cuteness is undeniable. Within the state of Ohio, there are 28,000 alpacas and they have stolen the hearts of Ethan and Gavin.

“I just love alpacas so much,” said Ethan.

The boys were a part of hundreds of people that came out for the Buckeye Alpaca show where there were 325 alpacas competing for awards.

“They're evaluated by their confirmation and the quality of fleece because alpacas are fiber producers,” said Mary Reed, the event manager.

Alpacas aren't just adorable to look at their fleece will be utilized for a list of fashionable items that whether it’s a hat, scarf, or coat it'll keep you bundled.

“Alpaca is fantastic because it's a natural fiber that breeds it is sustainable. It repels dirt, wind and repels water so you can't go wrong,” said Debra Weiss the owner of Fashion Forum.

But for boys like Ethan and Gavin, they just want more people to appreciate their furry friends as they do.

