Can Akron revive its downtown? Local owners say a taste of the scene will bring people back

AKRON, Ohio — Some Downtown Akron business owners fear they may not survive if more isn’t done to attract people to the area.

"It’s the days that there are no events. That’s the issue,” said Andrew Dible, the owner of Bar Phoenix.

With Lock 3 expected to open this summer, Akron leaders said the venue’s lineup could bring new life to the area, which makes Dible hopeful for the future.

"There’s definitely hope and potential. I think it’s more about a ‘when’ not ‘what if,’” said Dible.

But right now, there’s not much to see on South Main Street.

That’s why Dible is calling on Akron leaders to raise more awareness, so the community knows there are things to do throughout the entire week – and not just on the weekends or when Lock 3 launches.

"If people come down here and experience what we have, I’m pretty confident that they will love it and be willing to come back any day of the week,” said Dible.

Dible just opened his business last June, and he said he hopes it will attract more people.

"When I used to come out here 15, even 20 years ago, this whole street was packed. The nightlife was great. There were crowds, there were lines. It was always such a good vibe down here, and since I’ve been down here, in the present, we haven’t really seen a nightlife,” said Dible.

News 5 asked Dible about some of the challenges he has faced.

"We do have construction on buildings, we have roads closing, we have Lock 3 just opening up, and then we have people, not really since COVID, (they) haven’t really been out like they used to (be) out,” said Dible.

Just around the corner from South Main Street, Alan Cool said you’ll find road closed signs and orange barrels near roads like Bowery Street.

"The construction is, and has been, a nightmare. I mean, even today, just trying to get onto (South) Main Street was rough because they’re having you shift over two lanes to make a right-hand turn,” said Cool. “Maneuvering in and out of downtown has always been an issue, but it seems like lately it’s getting worse instead of better.”

Those construction issues appear to be taking a toll on The Lockview Restaurant after News 5 found a GoFundMe page asking the community for help, so we tried speaking with the owner.

They have yet to respond, but they’re getting a lot of support. We also reached out to the City of Akron, but no response yet either.

"I think once people get a taste of what we have to offer, they’re going to love it, and we can bring that energy back to Downtown Akron and actually thrive,” said Dible.