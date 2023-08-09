Candy-shaped methamphetamine pills found in Westlake, police say

Candy-like pills have been found by Westlake Police twice in the past month, and here’s what you need to know to keep you and your family safe.

These pills are composed of methamphetamine, however, police said others could be out there and contain substances such as fentanyl and cocaine.

The pills are pressed into cartoon shapes and are colored similarly to Smarties. Police said they have found pills shaped like characters from The Simpsons, the Netflix logo and the Facebook logo.

Westlake Police Department

Because of its look, police warn that children could get the pills confused and its candy.

“They look just like candy, maybe the kids got it at a school or something, and they're passing it around,” Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel said. “It could be alarming even to people who aren't trying to consume an illegal narcotic that could easily be mistaken, I guess, for a piece of candy.”

Vogel said parents should have open conversations with their children to warn them of these pills and to be aware of what children are doing both online and in person.

“If you happen to see something like this in your kid's bag or in their room or something like that, sometimes things can be hidden in plain view as they say, make sure you're aware of the dangers that are out there, including these type of candies that the narcotics that appear to be candies,” Vogel said.

Vogel said people who suspect they may have found these can throw them away, but it may create an opportunity for other people to get ahold of them. He said it is best to contact local authorities before disposing of the drug.

