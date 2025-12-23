Canton City Schools brace for cuts as $17 million deficit looms

CANTON, Ohio — While students enjoy their winter breaks, leaders in Canton City Schools are working on their own math problem. The district is tasked with trimming millions from its budget as it faces a $17 million shortfall by 2028.

"We’re going to do the best we can, we’re going to work really hard to protect the things that are core to what we do,” said CCS Superintendent Jeff Talbert on Tuesday.

He explained the district’s five-year financial forecast was promising last year, but said the relative financial security was upended by policy decisions.

“This past year, when the budget came out, there was kind of a perfect storm,” he said.

News 5 has previously reported on the pushback from public schools over provisions in the state budget passed in 2025.

RELATED: Ohio schools sound alarm with the governor over what they're calling a destructive budget

Some lawmakers said the changes were meant to provide property tax relief. But Talbert said they’ve led to a $4.7 million reduction in state funding. That’s compounded by another $3.2 million federal funding loss.

Talbert said the funding the district is receiving is based on numbers from 2021, before inflation drastically affected costs.

"As I said to our board, where in America today can you go buy something for the same price it cost in 2021?” said Talbert.

He explained the district has been trimming costs for years, but anticipates more cuts will be necessary.

"Over the last two years, we’ve cut over 70 positions. And we did that to remain fiscally responsible. We have a consolidation plan that was to begin being implemented this spring. And that was being done so we could right-size the district and maintain our costs,” he said.

Talbert hopes attrition will help offset workforce reductions. But with the majority of the district’s budget going to pay employees, he fears some staffing cuts will be unavoidable.

“There probably will be a few layoffs that happen this time,” he said.

A bond issue passed in 2023 is already paying for the construction of two new elementary schools. When complete, Talbert said the district can move its elementary students out of older buildings that cost millions more to maintain.

The consolidation will bring about 1,000 children to a campus next to the J. Babe Stearns Boys and Girls Club of Canton. Executive Director Tim Haverstock said that allow the southwest community center to provide programming for more families.

"It’s important to really think about our young people. We have kids that are broken. We have families that are broken. So we really need to take a look at what’s important,” he said.

The organization is not officially affiliated with Canton City Schools, but many of its members are students and families from the district.

Haverstock graduated from CCS himself. He said he’s watched the district overcome numerous challenges over the years and graduate many talented students.

"Whether it’s sports or academics, I’m pretty proud of that,” he said of students’ success. “And those are kids that came out of Canton City Schools.”

The superintendent said no final decisions have been made. The Board of Education will present a plan for potential cuts and consolidations on Jan. 5. The public will have an opportunity to provide input at subsequent meetings.

The district must submit its final plan to the state by Jan. 31.