Canton commits to speed tables after the death of 5-year-old

CANTON, Ohio — The City of Canton is cracking down on neighborhood speeding after the death of a five-year-old.

On June 17, 2021, all Isaiah Wesley wanted to do was ride his Batman bike.

RELATED: 5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car while riding bike in Canton

He finally went for a ride under the watchful eye of his sister and a family friend.

His mother, Jocelyn Wesley, said the joyful day quickly turned into a tragedy.

"My daughter ran inside and said he got hit by a car," Wesley said. "It's like life just stopped. He was just lying there. I didn't think it was going to be the last time."

A distracted driver hit Isaiah just a few steps away from his home on 14th Street Southeast.

The driver did not face charges for Isiah's death.

The City of Canton stepped up to prevent further tragedy by investing in speed tables.

In 2024, the city spent $133,533 on seven speed tables.

Mayor William Sherer II said close to $250,000 will be spent this year.

"Speeding is a quality of life issue," he said. "We're going to have to take matters into our own hands, and this can be a very effective tool."

One of those seven-speed tables was placed in front of Wesley's home.

However, she hasn't seen the results she hoped for, as she still sees cars speeding down the road.

"I think maybe if they knew or if they paid attention," she said. "If they just had an epiphany, like this is here for a reason. Maybe I should slow down, but people don't care."

Now, Wesley plans to move away from the street where her son was killed and the anger she holds for those speeding drivers.

She holds onto the hope that she will see her son someday again and that people will change.

"That text message," she said. "Whatever conversation, whatever it is, just pull over. For whatever second, whatever moment it's not worth it."