Canton homicide suspect turns himself in to police; faces murder charge for death of 41-year-old man

A man who Canton Police identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Jake Young earlier this year is in custody after turning himself in to police on Wednesday evening.

According to the Canton police Department, the suspect, Cam'ryn D. Croston, 19, was wanted on charges of murder and aggravated burglary.

The charges stem from a Sept. 2 shooting that happened at a residence in the 1600 block of St. Elmo Avenue NE. Officers responded to the home to conduct a welfare check and found Young dead inside.

Neighbors said Young was a quiet person who never bothered anyone.

Neighbors on edge after 41-year-old man shot and killed in Canton home

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.