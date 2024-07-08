Watch Now
Canton man arrested for Akron shooting that injured 4-year-old child, 3 adults

Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 08, 2024

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested a 25-year-old man for a weekend shooting that left a 4-year-old boy and three adult women injured.

The suspect, Delrico Carmona of Canton, has been charged with four counts of felonious assault, according to the Akron Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday around 7:41 p.m. in the 800 block of Morningview Avenue.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

According to police, the child was shot in the leg. One woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The other women have non-life-threatening injuries.

Akron City Councilwoman Sharon Connor lives across the street from where the shooting occurred; she said this is a typically quiet and safe neighborhood.

