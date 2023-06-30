Canton officers fired on; one grazed by bullet but not seriously injured, police say

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Police officers were shot at on Thursday night in Canton; a bullet grazed one officer, but he is not seriously injured, officials said.

"...our officers were fired upon tonight," a Canton Police official told News 5. "By God's grace they were not seriously injured. One officer was grazed, but did not need medical treatment. We will issue more when we can."

The owner of the Desert Inn, a restaurant nearby, told News 5 crews at the scene that the suspect ran into his restaurant and left after they yelled at him to get out.

News 5 reporter Joe Pagonakis saw a police drone in the air, apparently searching for a suspect.

The parking lot at the corner of 12th Street NW and Logan Avenue was taped off by authorities.

News 5 crews at the scene observed Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene along with agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. BCI officials told News 5 their crime scene unit was requested to assist Canton Police.

This story will be updated as News 5 learns more information.

