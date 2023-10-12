Canton Palace Theatre planning a $16 million expansion and renovation project

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Palace Theatre announced a $16 million expansion and renovation project that will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the historic venue on Market Street North.

The project will include expanding the current stage for larger events, the addition of a second lobby, premium seating closer to the stage and a much-needed elevator.

News 5 Cleveland

"It will make us ADA compliant, allowing for our disabled patrons in the community to access the balcony," said Executive Director Georgia Paxos.

The theatre also purchased two buildings behind the Palace, which will be torn down. That will allow space for loading docks, more dressing rooms and room to add 22 feet to the stage.

Paxos said a variety of funding sources will pay for the renovations, including local, state and federal grants along with private donations.

About $5 million of the $16 million needed for the project has been raised so far.

Paxos said the completed project will have a $9.7 million economic impact on the area compared to the current impact of about $3 million.

"Bringing people to the theater, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our shops here," Paxos said.

News 5 Cleveland

Project leaders believe sprucing up the venue is critical because of increased competition from entertainment facilities and a post-COVID renewed interest in theater.

"They want to come see stuff. They want to see music and movies. They want to get out there, so attendance is up. It's [a] rebound," said Todd Herberghs from the board of directors.

The expansion and renovation will start in the fall of 2024. The project is expected to be completed in 2026, which falls in line with the 100th anniversary of Canton Palace Theatre.