Canton Twp. pastor faces vehicular homicide, child endangerment charges

A Canton Township pastor is facing felony charges after an incident on Sept. 6 led to a child's death, according to Stark County Municipal Court of Canton.
A Canton Township pastor is facing felony charges after an incident on Sept. 6 led to a child's death, according to Stark County Municipal Court of Canton.

Rev. Rushon Patterson II, 26, who leads Now Alive Kidz Church in Canton, is being charged with vehicular homicide and child endangerment— both third-degree felonies.

Court records showed that Patterson allowed a child to ride on the outside of a vehicle he was driving.

The child fell off, was seriously injured and later died from those injuries, court documents stated.

Patterson was arrested on Friday, according to court records.

News 5 has reached out to the church for comment, but has yet to hear back.

