Canton woman volunteers for 6th year in a row with Red Cross

CLEVELAND — As Hurricane Ian has left parts of the Florida coast in disarray, one Red Cross volunteer has dropped everything to help those in need.

“I’m currently in Lake County [Florida], at a shelter. It's an evacuation shelter and it is called spring creek charter school,” said Red Cross volunteer Mahogany Coward.

Coward is among the volunteers that the Red Cross has loaded up and sent volunteers down to Florida to help.

“So, I flew into Orlando and they set up a headquarters in a Crowne Plaza hotel. We took up about 90 rooms, volunteers and staff,” said Coward.

Coward came in contact with the Red Cross six years ago when her home flooded due to a leak.

“I call the Red Cross; they helped me and my family. They supported us with hotel funding and I promised them once I got settled that I will come down and volunteer,” said Coward.

So, every year since, she's answered that call for assistance. This time, she's helping in a shelter in Florida.

“Now, we had some people, total of 35 women, children and kids total that actually arrived,” said Coward.

Just as she began her hurricane Ian duties, problems started brewing back in Canton — she got a notice of eviction.

“I got the call. The second day I arrived here. 'Oh, by the way, I’d like to give my house to my son. Can you and your son kindly move out and I’m going to give you 30 days to do so,'” said Coward, describing the call she received from her landlord.

Coward planned to volunteer for three weeks, so instead of flying back to worry about her own dilemmas, she's chosen to dedicate her energy to those she says are in greater need than her.

“You don't really talk about home and what I mean by that is the fact that your home is still standing, and it's your car and your family safe, because these individuals don't always know sometimes. People get lost, they have no communication. Electricity is out. They can't reach anyone. They don't know if their family is safe,” said Coward as she waited to head to her next Red Cross Shelter.

The Red Cross is still looking for volunteers, and if you know of a home for Coward, you can contact Red Cross.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.