Car crashes into Lakewood Aldi, injuring 2 bystanders; store closes for repairs

On Wednesday afternoon, a car crashed into the Lakewood Aldi, causing injuries to two bystanders, according to Lakewood Fire Marshal Ryan Fairbanks.

A man crashed into the store at around 1:30 p.m., Fairbanks said.

He said both injured bystanders were transported to nearby hospitals, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver refused medical care and was escorted home, Fairbanks said.

The car crashed between two structural columns and was able to be removed, he said.

Fairbanks said the Aldi will remain closed until the damages are repaired.

The crash is still under investigation.

