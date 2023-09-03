Employee injured after car crashes into Solon Burger King Sunday

A car crashed into a Burger King and injured an employee in Solon on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Burger King on Aurora Road is missing a portion of one of its walls after a car crashed into it around 1 p.m.

Police said the employee was transported to a local hospital.

The building will remain closed until an inspection is done

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.