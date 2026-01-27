Cargill says it's operating around the clock to deliver salt amid shortage

CLEVELAND — The winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Northeast Ohio was a reminder of how much the state depends on salt to keep roads safe. Cargill, the main salt supplier for our area, said its crews are working around the clock to meet those needs.

Dozens of communities across the area have had to decide which roads to plow because they didn't have enough salt to treat every street.

Regional salt shortage continues in this part of Ohio

Cargill sent News 5 a statement Tuesday, saying it is aware of how the shortage is affecting everyone and is working to alleviate the situation as quickly as possible.

"Keeping roads safe and clear for the communities where our teams work and live is our top priority. Our teams have been working overtime since October to support our customers across the snowbelt," the company said in a statement.

The issue Cargill faces, as well as every town and city, is that the weather has driven up demand for salt. The winter storm that pummeled the region this weekend only added to the ongoing problem.

Cargill said it has delivered around 75% of Cleveland's contracted salt, but winter is just a little more than halfway through.

"Our production facilities and supply chains continue to operate at capacity and around the clock. We added extra shifts starting in October in anticipation of the active winter season we are experiencing. We are also working with ODOT and city officials to prioritize shipments to ensure salt is available where it is needed most," the company said.

According to Cargill, last winter depleted the salt supply for many communities, which exacerbated the need for salt this winter.

"At Cargill, the safety of our employees and the communities where we live and work is our top priority and our teams will continue working to move as much salt as quickly as possible," the company said.

"Keeping roads safe and clear for the communities where our teams work and live is our top priority. Our teams have been working overtime since October to support our customers across the snowbelt. Winter weather arrived early and has continued to impact communities across the Northeast and Great Lakes. This weather pattern has increased salt demand earlier in the season, impacting all salt producers.



Cargill has delivered roughly 75% of Cleveland’s contracted salt volume for the year and we are only 64% of the way through the season, and contract term—meaning we are delivering a high volume early in the season. The remaining volume represents about one quarter of the contract, and the majority of those orders were submitted only recently. We remain fully on track to meet the contract by May 31, 2026, and continue to work overtime to meet the immediate needs of our neighbors.



Our production facilities and supply chains continue to operate at capacity and around the clock. We added extra shifts starting in October in anticipation of the active winter season we are experiencing. We are also working with ODOT and city officials to prioritize shipments to ensure salt is available where it is needed most.



We appreciate the City of Cleveland’s confirmation that deliveries are ongoing and that the City currently has salt on hand to keep roads safe. These dynamics reflect an early, sustained winter that has increased demand across the state, following a 24-25 winter that depleted supply in many locations.



At Cargill, the safety of our employees and the communities where we live and work is our top priority and our teams will continue working to move as much salt as quickly as possible."

