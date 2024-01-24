Carrie Underwood to headline Concerts for Legends at 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week

You won't have to wait all day for a Sunday night — Carrie Underwood is heading to Canton to headline the Concerts for Legends at the 2024 Enshrinement Week.

"I think we can say we are definitely ready for some football! We are thrilled to welcome Carrie Underwood to the 2024 Concert for Legends stage," said Michael Crawford, President & CEO at Hall of Fame Village. "Her incredible talent and showmanship, widespread appeal, and strong connection with country music as well as to football fans everywhere make her an ideal selection for an event that pays tribute to the best to ever play the game. We look forward to an entertainment-packed night filled with chart-topping music while we celebrate our 2024 Enshrinees at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium."

Underwood will perform in Canton on August 4.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 29.

