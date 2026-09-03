Cars locked, alarms silent: Cleveland police investigate North Collinwood thefts

CLEVELAND — Residents in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood say they’re feeling violated and uneasy after several vehicles were recently entered overnight — despite being locked and showing no obvious signs of forced entry.

The incidents happened in the Beachland Park area along Landseer Avenue and Canterbury Avenue, just off Lakeshore Boulevard, according to Cleveland Police reports.

Police say the incidents were reported overnight between August 18 and August 19.

People living in the area told officers their vehicles had been locked and had no visible damage.

That has led some neighbors to suspect the person or people responsible may have used a device or other technology to unlock the cars without triggering their alarms.

However, Cleveland police say there is not enough evidence at this time to confirm that theory.

“Anger, you feel violated. This is the area I grew up... I know everybody that’s here," said longtime resident Tony Rini.

According to police reports, several residents discovered their vehicles had been entered after waking up the following morning.

They reported stolen items including cash, coin purses, sunglasses, medication and AirPods.

One resident told police her Ring doorbell captured a small red SUV parked in front of her home around 1 a.m. on August 19.

She said her locked SUV was entered and about $100 in cash, two coin purses, medication and a sunglasses holder were stolen.

Another neighbor reported similar thefts.

William Snodgrass told News 5 his Cadillac had also been entered.

The vehicle was previously locked and had no damage, but he said nothing was taken.

Snodgrass says a sensor in his vehicle alerted him that the door had been opened during the overnight hours.

“I woke up, and I have a Ring sensor in my car that’s a GPS and it lets me know when the doors are open or closed, and there was an alert that the door had been opened at 1:42 in the morning,” said Snodgrass.

Residents say they are frustrated by what happened and want more attention paid to the neighborhood.

“We’re not gonna put up with it, and we’re gonna put pressure on police and city leaders to look out for our neighborhood,” said Rini.

Cleveland Police confirmed to News 5 that a theft-from-a-motor-vehicle report was filed and that the victim reported the vehicle was locked and the suspect or suspects gained access without causing damage.

Police said they are investigating but cannot specifically confirm that a device was used to unlock the vehicle.

Investigators do not currently have a suspect description.

One police report says that a small red SUV was captured on a Ring doorbell camera around the time of one of the incidents.

Police are encouraging residents to report suspicious activity and provide surveillance video or images that could help investigators.

Residents are also reminded to never leave cash, medication, electronics or other valuables inside unattended vehicles.

No arrests have been announced, but we will continue to Follow-Through.