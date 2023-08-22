Case Western Reserve provides largest free open-access market space in the nation

CLEVELAND — Are you a thinker? Well, Case Western Reserve University has a place for you.

They created the think[box], it's the largest open access market space and innovation center in the United States.

The best part? It's all free.

Kristy Fann has been using the Case Western Reserve Sears Think[box] since 2012. She spends a lot of her days working with the pros to finish up all the pieces that she has collected over time.

“I know from each piece I can tell and remember who helped me complete it. One of the staff members or one of the technicians, it’s a lot of hands-on my projects, it's not just mine,” said Fann.

The think[box] was launched in 2012 as a seven-story innovation building. It provides an open-access maker space for Case Western Reserve students and community members like Fann.

“So, a maker space is basically like a library, but instead of books we have tools so we help teach people how to use tools like a laser cutter, or a table saw and we have all free training,” said Ainsley Buckner, the director of prototyping art and community engagement at the Sears think[box].

The latest addition is their brand-new community floor. It will serve innovators, inventors, and entrepreneurs. Inside includes an auditorium, an exhibition area for art, and two activity rooms.

“The idea behind the activities rooms is that we really wanted to make sure that there was dedicated space to learning and the rest of our floors are very open access. So all the floors have these open floor plans and it makes it hard for people to concentrate when they're trying to learn,” said Buckner.

The goal is to continue to open those doors to community users and provide a space for prototyping and fabrication equipment, space to brainstorm, referrals for legal and business support to commercialize intellectual property, and staff to provide guidance throughout the building.

“The reason why it's important to have the community is because Case is part of Cleveland. So we really do need to connect to the community and the people in the community because we can benefit from them. They can benefit from us, and we can all kind of bring it bring each other up together,” said Buckner.

Members like Fann are able to start a business with upcycling and can continue to learn, grow, and simply create.

“You dream a project here and the staff will help you fulfill your dreams,” said Fann.

Now that the space is complete the think[box] is working on new programming initiatives. They are open seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m. For more info on the Think[box] click here.

