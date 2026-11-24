CLEVELAND — As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, organizations across Northeast Ohio are ramping up their efforts to provide holiday meals for those in need — and that includes Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland, which is taking a different approach this year.

The focus for Catholic Charities this year is moving away from home-delivered and take-home holiday meals and more toward in-person offerings. That shift enables the organization to reach more people across the diocese as a whole while making the most of its available resources.

It's a shift the diocese began earlier this year at Easter and is expanding on further, activating all of the Catholic Charities sites across the diocese, where before it was more concentrated in Cuyahoga County.

Some locations will be offering a hot meal, like at the St. Augustine Hunger Center, which will serve Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the same hours applying to the Bishop Cosgrove Center. Other locations will be doing food pantry distributions.

Greater times of need often come when resources for organizations like Catholic Charities are stretched thinner. This shift addresses that, but it does something else — it creates the foundation for what the organization hopes will be a longer-term relationship between the diocese and those it serves.

"Before it was very transactional and it was like here's a meal and we won't see you for another you know seven months and then you know we'll help you three times a year. So what we're trying to do is bring people into the sites, build a relationship with them and see if we can provide other services with them and really kind of help them move further along and it's not just a three times a year transaction," Eric Milkie said.

Milkie is the director of emergency assistance services for Catholic Charities.

According to Catholic Charities, the Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Service is available throughout Northeast Ohio, made possible with the support of volunteers, community partners and donors. As food insecurity and increasing costs continue to affect individuals and families throughout the region, Catholic Charities is adapting its holiday meal services to help reach more people and make the most of available resources.

This Thanksgiving, community members will have the opportunity to share a meal with others at participating locations throughout the Diocese of Cleveland or receive holiday grocery items through special pantry distributions at select sites. Home delivery and take-home holiday meals will no longer be offered.

"Our holiday meal service is about more than providing food. It is about making sure our neighbors know they are not alone, especially during a time of year when gathering around the table is so meaningful," Chris Larson said. "By offering in-person meals and special pantry distributions, we can continue to respond to the needs of our communities while creating opportunities for connection, support and hope."

Larson is the president and CEO of Catholic Charities.

Community members are encouraged to visit ccdocle.org/holidaymeals for information about participating locations, dates, times and any registration requirements. Individuals who need assistance accessing information or identifying available opportunities may call 1-800-860-7373 or their nearest Catholic Charities site.

For a complete listing of what services are being offered, where and when — and just as important, how you can volunteer or contribute — go to the Cleveland Catholic Charities website at ccdocle.org/holidaymeals.

Any way you can help is always appreciated and gives you a good feeling as well heading into this holiday season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.