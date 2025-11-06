Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Catholic Charities to deliver 12,000 free Thanksgiving meals across Greater Cleveland

Cleveland-based Catholic Charities is inviting neighbors to register for free holiday dinners or join volunteers in serving meals to families in need
CCDOCLE thanksgiving meal plated.jpg
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland, will provide 12,000 free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 27 through its annual St. Augustine Hunger Center campaign.
Posted

CLEVELAND — Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland, is gearing up to prepare and distribute 12,000 free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 27 through its annual St. Augustine Hunger Center campaign. Meals will be offered both on-site in Tremont and through home delivery, supported by hundreds of volunteers across Greater Cleveland.

Residents can register to receive home-delivered meals by calling 216-377-3725. Registration will close once 12,000 meals are requested or by noon on Monday, Nov. 24. Delivery will occur on Thursday, Nov. 27, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Those wishing to share a meal in person are invited to the St. Augustine Hunger Center, 1400 Howard Ave., Cleveland, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the same day. Catholic Charities will also distribute hot meals through about 15 community partners across Northeast Ohio.

Donations of shelf-stable food will be accepted during a "Fill the Pantry" drive on Wednesday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hunger Center.

Monetary contributions can be made online by CLICKING HERE to support year-round food programs across the Diocese of Cleveland.

