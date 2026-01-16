Caught on camera: Rejected ID leads to smoke shop shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Workers inside a Cleveland smoke shop said a man whose fake ID was rejected returned minutes later and fired three gunshots inside the SmokeFX store Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the store near the intersection of West 117th and Lorain.

"Just like boom, boom, boom, three shots," said Jimmy Abu, who heard the gunfire from next door inside Empire Beauty Supply. "We're like trying to figure out what's going on."

Abu said he ran next door to check on his neighbors and found the men shaken but not hurt.

"It don't make no sense," said Abu.

Workers inside the store said the gunman came in and showed a fake ID. When an employee confronted him about it, the man left.

But a few minutes later, he returned.

Store surveillance video obtained by News 5 Investigators showed the man appear to argue with an employee before pulling a gun from his pocket and firing three shots into the store.

The gunman then runs to a waiting car, which left the scene heading north on West 117th Street.

No customers were inside during the shooting and neither employee was hit.

But three holes were visible in the store's back wall Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police at 216-623-5100.