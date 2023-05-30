Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cavaliers and Giant Eagle to donate $15,000 to Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Food bank
Nadeen Abusada | Scripps
Food bank
Posted at 4:29 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 16:29:18-04

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Giant Eagle are partnering to donate $15,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Giant Eagle will be presenting the donation on Wednesday in collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ “Food for Free Throws” campaign.

Staff from each group will also volunteer Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., repacking food donations at the Food Bank’s partner agencies in recognition of World Hunger Day and National Hunger Awareness Day.

The event will take place at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Partner Distribution Hub located at 13815 Coit Road.

RELATED: Cleveland Food Bank, Public Library to provide free meals for children this summer

Food Bank, Public Library to provide free meals for children this summer

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.