Cavaliers and Giant Eagle to donate $15,000 to Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Giant Eagle are partnering to donate $15,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Giant Eagle will be presenting the donation on Wednesday in collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ “Food for Free Throws” campaign.

Staff from each group will also volunteer Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., repacking food donations at the Food Bank’s partner agencies in recognition of World Hunger Day and National Hunger Awareness Day.

The event will take place at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Partner Distribution Hub located at 13815 Coit Road.

