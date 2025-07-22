Cavs dedicate first outdoor refurbished basketball court with community inspired transformation at Trent Park

CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Cavaliers received public support in the transformation of Rocket Arena in 2018, it came with a promise. The team vowed to refurbish the basketball courts at all of the city's rec centers.

"We've done 18 rec centers over the past few years," said Cavs Executive Vice President Kevin Clayton. But Tuesday's court dedication at Trent Park marks a first in that it's the first outdoor court the team has tackled.

The black top court had long been a fixture in the Canal-Fulton neighborhood but had fallen into disrepair over the years. While professionals resurfaced the cracked court itself, the Cavs did something different here, with the rest of the work involving the community and its future leaders.

"We have kids from all ages, multiple generations actually on their hands and knees painting the court to match kind of their expression of art," said Clayton.

The Cavs went door to door in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, surveying its residents about how they wanted it to look, what they wanted it to be a celebration of, and now they are the ones seeing that shared vision become a reality and experiencing the pride that goes along with it.

"I was like look, we painted those polls, my kids did the letters and show them look what hard work gets you for kids to enjoy in the future," said Ingrid Caban, who participated in the project.

The hope is that the pride that comes along with that sweat equity helps this place be a fixture for years to come.

"The fact that they will have a vested interest will hopefully help to keep it safe," said Clayton. "To keep it populated with activity and to make sure that this park really becomes a neighborhood place for families to come and enjoy themselves without the distraction of kind of what was here before which was nothing."

