Cavs sign Akron native Chris Livington to 2-way contract

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers signed Akron native Chris Livingston to a two-way contract, according to Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.

Livingston appeared in 21 games last season for the Milwaukee Bucks — starting one of them — and made 18 appearances, 13 of them starts, in the NBA G League for the Wisconsin Herd. He averaged 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1 steal a game in the G League.

The Bucks drafted the 6-foot-6-inch, 228-pound player with the No. 58 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.

Livingston attended Buchtel, as well as Western Reserve Academy, and was named Gatorade Ohio Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2021.

He will wear No. 8 for the Cavs.