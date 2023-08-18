CDC advises against kissing, cuddling pet turtles due to Salmonella outbreak

Pet turtles have been the leading cause of a recent Salmonella outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eleven states have been impacted by this recent outbreak, causing 26 people to be infected, two of which are in Ohio.

The main cause for this is the illegal sale of turtles with shells less than four inches, according to the CDC. These turtles were federally banned after causing many illnesses, however, people will still sell them online and at stores, flea markets and roadside stands.

This doesn’t mean all other turtles are safe, though. Pet turtles of any size have the capability to carry Salmonella germs even if they appear to be healthy and clean, the CDC said. The germs can easily spread throughout the turtle’s environment.

This is why the CDC has shared tips on how to prevent getting Salmonella from pet turtles:



Wash your hand thoroughly after touching or feeding your pet turtle or touching its enclosure.

Do not kiss or cuddle your pet turtle, also do not eat or drink around it. Make sure to keep the turtle out of areas that you eat or drink in.

Have designated cleaning supplies for your pet turtle, and if you use sinks or tubs to clean the turtle or its accessories, make sure to disinfect the area thoroughly.

To read more on Salmonella or how to safely buy a pet turtle, click here.

