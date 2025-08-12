Cedar Point announces new changes ahead of this year's HalloWeekeends

SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you’re planning a trip to Cedar Point for this year’s HalloWeekends, it’s possible the amusement park’s new prices could scare you.

“I just think that they should make it more for the families,” said Damian Dean.

A new season of spooktacular fun is on its way to Cedar Point’s signature fall HalloWeekends, and it comes with some frightening changes starting on Sept. 11.

The first is a new fright factor called The Conjuring: Beyond Fear to challenge guests to survive more than 20 minutes of next-level horror in an interactive, SCREAMium experience based on the popular series.

But here’s the catch.

You’ll now have to pay for a separate ticket in addition to your park admission pass to enter The Conjuring: Beyond Fear and the park’s haunted mazes, which surprises visitors like Dean.

“I just think it’s very interesting how they are charging for two separate things,” said Dean.

In an announcement sent Monday from Tony Clark, the park’s spokesperson, this change reflects a new chapter of scares at HalloWeekends driven by haunted maze enhancements and the introduction of new scares designed to improve the guest experience during this event.

If you would like unlimited access to haunted mazes, a single ticket will cost you between $10 and $30 dollars depending on the day you go.

For access to just The Conjuring: Beyond Fear, be prepared for an extra charge of $29 on Thursdays and Sundays, $34 on Fridays and $49 on Saturdays, with priority access to haunted mazes through the Haunted Attractions Express Pass.

Meanwhile, those seeking night rides, scare zones, live entertainment and daytime fun for families will only need to buy a park admission pass.

“I think they should make it as one. You know, make it normal Cedar Point, what it used to be,” said Dean.

While there is an option to save when you bundle an all-day park admission ticket and just a Haunted Attractions Pass, Candice Hughlett told News 5 it’s still too much.

“The admission to get in is already high-priced so why keep jacking it up,” said Hughlett.

When I asked Deborah Ashton if it’s a bummer, she said yes.

“We like going there and it’s fun. But now, maybe not,” said Ashton.

We aren’t sure how these prices could impact season ticket holders, so we reached out to Clark, but we have yet to hear back.

For more information, click here.