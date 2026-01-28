Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ceiling drops in Mayfield Heights building department at City Hall

Image.jpeg
Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
Image.jpeg
Posted

Crews had to shore up the ceiling at the building department at City Hall in Mayfield Heights late Wednesday morning after it dropped in the kitchen.

According to the Mayfield Heights Fire Department, the ceiling dropped, but there was no outside exposure or a roof collapse. It's unclear what caused the ceiling to drop.

The building department and the rest of City Hall remain open, the fire department said.

Mayfield Heights firefighters were assisted at the scene by the EastTech Rescue Team.

Image (1).jpeg

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

