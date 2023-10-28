LYNDHURST, Ohio — A day of fellowship, education and fun.

Celebrate Sisterhood draws hundreds together for education, fun

“It’s changed over the years, but I still love it. Just all of the women coming together,” said Tamitra Peavy, an attendee.

Going on its 20th year, Cleveland Clinic’s Celebrate Sisterhood is an opportunity for women like Peavy to walk away feeling empowered.

“I have not missed in all of the years. I love coming to support Dr. Bradley and all the positivity with all of the women and just the knowledge that you learn in one day,” Peavy said.

As the Founding Chair of this event, Dr. Linda Bradley says she wants every woman to experience similar feelings as Peavy.

“We need to know better about our bodies. We need to do it in a way that’s fun, engaging. I call it edutainment,” Bradley said.

This unique combination of education and entertainment is what draws attendees from cities like Columbus to come and celebrate.

“Sometimes they say it’s about quality, and so you can always drive as far as you want to if it’s for quality, and this is a quality event,” said Dr. Lovette Chinwah–Adegboia, an attendee.

On Saturday, hundreds of women spent the day connecting, learning from panelists and other healthcare professionals, as well as exploring local vendors.

“I think we’ve built a brand that people know and come to love soon as our tickets open; every year, we’ve sold out,” Bradley said.

“Come and mingle with other women because you come and mingle with other women, networking is so important among especially the black women; so important for us to get together and learn what each other do,” Peavy said.