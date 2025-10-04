Chagrin Documentary Film Festival to showcase 74 films from 32 countries in 2025

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival will return for its 16th year, Oct. 7-12, bringing 74 films from 32 countries to walkable venues across the historic Village of Chagrin Falls.

The festival, which draws more than 8,000 attendees annually and generates over $1 million in local economic impact, announced its official selections on Wednesday. Executive Director Morgan Crawford said this year’s lineup highlights the power of storytelling to unite communities.

“We are honored to celebrate the talented documentary filmmakers and bring people together for these remarkable stories,” Crawford said.

The 2025 festival will open Oct. 7 with John Candy: I Like Me, a documentary directed by Colin Hanks. Screenings will take place at multiple venues, including CDFF’s permanent home, “CDFF on the Triangle,” the historic Township Hall, the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, and an outdoor screen in Triangle Park.

Following the in-person event, audiences can continue to view films through “CDFF on Demand,” available for streaming from Oct. 12-19. The full program and ticketing information will be released in early September on chagrinfilmfest.org.

Selections include a range of themes, from environmental storytelling to international features and local shorts. Among the films are:



American Clown (U.S.), directed by Guilford Adams and Casey Pinkston.

(U.S.), directed by Guilford Adams and Casey Pinkston. Lost Wolves of Yellowstone (U.S.), directed by Thomas Winston.

(U.S.), directed by Thomas Winston. Game On: Basketball in Rural China (China/U.S.), directed by David Hamlin.

(China/U.S.), directed by David Hamlin. Love+War (U.S.), directed by Academy Award winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

(U.S.), directed by Academy Award winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The Heart of Rock and Roll: A Cleveland Rocks Story (U.S.), directed by Patrick Donovan.

(U.S.), directed by Patrick Donovan. The Eye of Cleveland (U.S.), a local short by Jim Koenigsaecker.

The festival was founded in memory of David Ponce, a young filmmaker whose dream was to show “just what the human spirit is capable of.” Organizers say that vision continues to guide CDFF’s mission to educate, inspire and connect audiences through documentary film.