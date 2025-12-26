Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop ball drop celebration set for New Year's Eve

One of Northeast Ohio's favorite traditions, the Chagrin Falls popcorn ball drop, will once again ring in the New Year.

The celebration has become an annual project for the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop. One of the historic town’s oldest buildings, built in 1875, has been home to the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop for about 75 years.

New Year's tradition popping back up in Chagrin Falls

You can see the 6-foot, 240-pound ball at the popcorn shop up close in the days leading up to the drop.

In addition to the ball dropping at midnight, the New Year’s Eve celebration features refreshments at the Town Hall, live music, a DJ and hundreds of regular-sized edible popcorn balls tossed into the crowd.

It’s a quirky tradition that’s become a point of pride for the small town.

Festivities start at 10:30 p.m. at the Township Hall. The party will move to the triangle at 11 p.m. in preparation for the ball drop.