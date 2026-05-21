Chardon Township welcomes new sign

CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Chardon Township has a new welcome sign thanks to a High School student.

The school asked for a design for a sign, and a teacher at Notre Dame Cathedral Latin made it a project.

Each of his design students submitted their own sign. Out of 60 applicants, Sean Morad was the winner.

Morad told News 5 he was super excited for the opportunity and all the learning that came with it.

"We had to do research for the project, and things like the deer and the color, they were switched around for the finalized version, but that's really where the research came from — finding the deer and the colors," Morad said.

If you're looking for his sign, you can find it near the Holden Arboretum in Chardon.