Charges dropped against Boston Hts. police chief after homeless man he allegedly beat in Florida dies

The State of Florida has dropped charges against the Boston Heights Police chief who allegedly attacked a homeless man in Key West, Florida, in July after the man died of unrelated causes, according to court documents obtained by News 5.

Chad McArdle, 40, was arrested and charged on July 28 for beating a homeless man “for no apparent reason,” Key West Police and jail records stated, and then apparently misrepresenting what happened to Key West Police, according to the police report.

Investigators say McArdle claimed he was dragged into a car by two unknown men and attacked.

Police never found any evidence to support that claim, but officers did find a homeless man who says McArdle repeatedly kicked him in the back in an alley nearby.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 17, and Boston Heights city officials told News 5 at the time that he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Charges against McArdle were dropped with a Nolle Prosequi entry on Nov. 2 after the victim in the case died from unrelated causes, as there is no way to prove the case, court documents state.

News 5 is reaching out to Boston Heights Police for an update on McArdle's employment status.