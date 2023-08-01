Key West Police release body cam video of Boston Heights police chief accused of beating homeless man

Police in Florida have released body cam video of the arrest of the Boston Heights Police Chief.

Officers in Key West say Chad McArdle attacked a homeless man for "no apparent reason."

Investigators say McArdle claimed he was dragged into a car by two unknown men and attacked.’

Police never found any evidence to support that claim, but officers did find a homeless man who says McArdle repeatedly kicked him in the back in an alley nearby.

We reached out to the Boston Heights mayor for comment and were told McArdle has been placed on paid administrative leave until he's set to be formally charged on Aug. 17.

