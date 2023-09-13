Charges filed against two Madison Middle School students for school shooting threat

Charges were filed against two Madison Middle School students after threats were made to shoot up the school Wednesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

The two 12-year-olds had a conversation at the school on Tuesday about planning the shooting for Wednesday, according to authorities.

One of the students then texted another student advising them not to go to school on Wednesday, paired with a gun emoji.

The sheriff’s office was made aware of the threat late Tuesday night, and charges were filed Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The students are being evaluated by medical professionals and will be transported to the Richland County Juvenile Attention Center once cleared medically, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post from the school, there will be additional police presence at the school for the remainder of the week.

