Charges filed in shooting death of 3-year-old

Charges have been filed for the three people involved in the shooting death of a 3-year-old that occurred on Thursday, according to authorities.

Two men, 29 and 35, were charged with aggravated murder, and a woman, 30, was charged with murder.

The shooting occurred in Cleveland's Stockyards neighborhood, and witnesses said they heard a fight break out before hearing seven to eight gunshots fire.

The 3-year-old was in the car with his mother and 11-month-old brother when he was shot and was transported to Metro Hospital, where he was declared dead.

A 31-year-old man was also shot, but he was in stable condition.

