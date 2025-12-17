Check out Northeast Ohio's New Restaurant of the Year

CANTON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio has a new restaurant of the year, and that’s Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa in Canton.

“We really pulled it together and created something special that people really appreciate,” said Scott Swaldo, Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa CEO and General Manager. “When you commit so much time and energy to something like this, it’s just really gratifying to see that the public appreciates it.”

Swaldo said the Tuscan-inspired vineyard resort has only been around for 15 years.

But in that short amount of time, he said the family-owned business has built a name for itself.

Now, Swaldo said Gervasi’s three restaurants: The Bistro, The Crush House and The Still House have an award to prove it thanks to the Ohio Restaurant and Hospitality Alliance’s vote.

“To be sitting here 5 years later after the pandemic, and again have the recognition, says again, we’ve really done it,” said Swaldo.

While some may think the secret behind Gervasi’s success is hidden, Sous Chef Kylee Murray said it stands out when she said you think about how the business overcame the pandemic among other challenges.

“It’s something about bare bones, you become a family, and that’s what this place is. I know it doesn’t seem like a small business anymore. But that’s where it started and that’s the heart of it,” said Murray. “For us, it’s been nothing but rewarding. We make an impact on our community.”

Even Swaldo said it’s been a labor of love thanks to people like Murray.

“Just for them to have the recognition is really what means the most to me,” said Swaldo.