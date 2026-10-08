Check your citations! Kirtland Hills speed cams issue inaccurate citations

KIRTLAND HILLS, Ohio. — The Kirtland Hills Police Department said an issue with its speed cameras has been corrected after several inaccurate citations were issued.

Police Chief Barry Hendricks tells News 5 that area speed cameras issued these citations between September 1st and September 17th. These citations listed the speed limit along Interstate 90 near Kings Memorial Road as 20 miles per hour. The area speed limit is 65 miles per hour.

Penny Bower-Schebal is one of the drivers who received one of these citations. She reached out to News 5's Caitlin Hunt after receiving the citation in the mail because she thought it was a scam.

"I literally thought this was a phishing scam," she said. "I just didn't think it would come from the Kirtland Hills Police Department."

Bower-Schebal said she found other drivers on Facebook who received similar citations.

Chief Hendricks told News 5 that the department was aware of the issue and quickly contacted the vendor. The vendor then corrected the settings on the camera so it now recognizes the correct speed limit.

Hendricks said all affected drivers should have received a letter from the vendor in the mail about the mistake. If you did not receive one, the vendor's number is on the citation for you to call.