Child with Down syndrome and autism records video on tablet of daycare worker striking her on chest

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shocking video of an East Cleveland daycare worker striking a child with autism and Down syndrome repeatedly on the chest was recorded by the child herself on a tablet; police and the state's Jobs and Family Services department are now investigating.

Parent Leslie Ogletree describes the video, taken on his daughter's tablet while she was at Triple J's Childcare and Learning Center in East Cleveland, as unacceptable.

In the video, you can see his daughter, also named Leslie, turn on a recording. She then holds up a toy, pretending it to be a phone. Then, an employee walks over behind Leslie's left shoulder, leans over, and hits her multiple times. The employee yells “don't, get over there,” then grabs her.

“So, she showed me the tablet, and the lady struck my daughter in the chest five times for no reason,” said Ogletree.

Leslie is 5 years old and lives with autism and Down syndrome. Ogletree said she also had heart surgery a few years ago and is still dealing with complications. She’s allowed her tablet at daycare because of her disabilities.

“I don’t think it’s fair or OK for someone to beat my child,” Ogletree said. “I don’t even whoop my child. How do you beat my child like she’s a grown-up?”

According to court documents, the incident happened on March 15th, but East Cleveland Police said the evidence is still being reviewed for charges. Ohio Jobs and Family Services is also aware of the incident and is investigating.

“I think Children’s Services should go in there and interview those kids and ask them if they’re being hit as well,” Ogletree said.

News 5 went to the daycare both Tuesday and Wednesday for a comment from the owner on the incident, are was told no comment. East Cleveland Police said the employee accused of hitting Leslie no longer works there. News 5 is not naming the daycare worker until they are formally charged.

Ogletree describes Leslie as a good girl and thinks everyone involved at the daycare needs to be held accountable.

“With situations like these, it’s about the coworkers. How y’all just sitting there allowing someone else to whoop a child that’s not even theirs? It’s very upsetting to me,” Ogletree said.

News 5 requested all incident reports filed at the daycare over the last year. None of the other reports include an assault on a child. Ohio Jobs and Family Services says it conducted a complaint inspection on March 24th, however, the inspection report is still pending and is not yet public record.

