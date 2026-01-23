Children's vision program 'OhioSEE' launches in Cleveland

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Campus International School in Cleveland on Wednesday to launch a program called OhioSEE.

The program gives kids in kindergarten through third grade access to free eye exams, helping reduce barriers to getting necessary glasses, which will then be delivered and fitted to the student, free of charge.

"The law requires a screening, and what happens is schools are doing the screening, but many times nothing happens. you know, the card goes home saying you need an eye exam and what we're seeing is in 3/4 of the cases no eye exam ever takes place," DeWine said.

Four Northeast Ohio programs are part of OhioSEE, along with 11 others across the state.

DeWine hopes to expand the program to all 88 counties in Ohio.