CHESTERLAND, Ohio — The holiday weekend is here, and for many families in Northeast Ohio, that means one thing: finding the perfect Christmas tree.

Sugar Pines Farm in Chesterland is expecting one of its busiest days of the season this weekend, with crowds anticipated to arrive before the farm even opens.

"We actually have people getting here before we do. They are waiting there to get in at 5 o'clock [in the morning]," Jane Neaubauer, co-owner of Sugar Pines Farm, said. "They have their coffees and snacks and activities. We open our gates at nine, and people will be waiting to get in here all day long."

Neubauer and her family have owned the farm for 15 years. While there have been nationwide concerns about Christmas tree shortages in recent years, she says that is not an issue at Sugar Pines this season.

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The farm has more than 2,000 trees available for customers to cut themselves from the fields, plus several thousand additional pre-cut trees. Neubauer said that supply is expected to meet demand from customers who travel from across Northeast Ohio and even out of state.

"The Christmas tree is the center of the holiday, right? It goes in the living room. We sorta like to think of it as a farm to family room tradition, so to be able to oversee that and steward that all year long — it's a really cool experience to be in," she said.

Neubauer calls the day after Thanksgiving "Green Friday" and said it is one of the most festive days of the season.

"We think it is a lot more fun than showing up at a store and waiting in line for things, cause you're outside in Mother Nature and doing your shopping here," she said.

In addition to trees, the farm will offer hayrides, s'mores, and other seasonal activities throughout the season.

Sugar Pines Farm will remain open until supply runs low. To keep a check of supply and hours, click here.