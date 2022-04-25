Cirque du Soleil brings 'Crystal' acrobatic ice show to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The first acrobatic performance on ice is coming to Cleveland this summer.

Cirque du Soleil will put on a new show called Crystal that features a one-of-a-kind performance that blends circus art with ice skating.

“As one of Cirque du Soleil’s most groundbreaking shows, CRYSTAL takes audiences on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where circus art and the world of ice skating intersect with acrobatics and aerial feats,” organizers said.

Courtesy of Matt Beard. Cirque du Soleil presents Crystal.

Tickets for Crystal are now available to Cirque Club members. General tickets will be available to the public on May 2 at 10 a.m.

Performance schedule:



Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 17 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally bring CRYSTAL back on the road. For two years our performers have been waiting to skate again and experience the joy of the live audience once more. It will be an emotional and magical return,” said Mike Newquist, President, Cirque du Soleil Touring Shows Division. “We can’t wait to share CRYSTAL’s energy and vibrancy during our return to Cleveland after four years!”

