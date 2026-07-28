City Dogs Cleveland urgently needs adopters and fosters as large kennels reach capacity

CLEVELAND — The overcrowding at the Cleveland Kennel has improved, but the shelter is still in need of the community's help.

Last week, 28 dogs were adopted. However, the shelter said it's out of space in its large kennels for the bigger dogs.

The shelter just took in 13 more dogs, and if more dogs continue to come in, the kennel said it will have to start euthanizing them to make more space for bigger dogs. State law requires a shelter to hold an unregistered dog for three days, and a registered dog for 14 days.

"It gets really tough, so that's why we really need the community's support because these are dogs coming from our city, the neighborhoods of Cleveland, and so that's what we need sort of a collective effort to help slow the dogs coming in and getting more out," said Izzy Esler, adoption and volunteer coordinator for City Dogs Cleveland.

If you do not want to adopt a dog, the shelter said you do have the option to foster.

For more information on how to adopt or foster a dog, click HERE.