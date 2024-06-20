City Hall to return to normal business hours Friday

On Friday, Cleveland City Hall will return to normal business hours.

After a ransomware attack left City Hall closed to the public for over a week, the building had a delayed opening Thursday and will return to normal hours Friday, the city said.

Although the building will be open to the public, the city said there is still work being done to fully restore the systems impacted by the cyberattack. Certain applications may take longer to process, and there may be an increase in the wait time.

On Wednesday, the city announced that it will not be negotiating with the cyberattackers.

