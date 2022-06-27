AKRON — The City of Akron has released a survey to its residents to gather an understanding of the “effectiveness” of the speed tables installed earlier this year.

According to the tweet, residents who live near or pass through these are encouraged to give their feedback.

With the installation of multiple speed tables around Akron's 10 Wards earlier this year, we have created a survey on the effectiveness of these tables. If you live at, near, or pass through any of the affected corridors, we appreciate your feedback!https://t.co/xlC0wKR9Hq pic.twitter.com/aNkwGAcEet — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) June 27, 2022

The survey includes what kind of resident you are, if you believe speeding is an issue and if the speed tables made a difference.

The city initially did a trial run of speed tables throughout the neighborhoods in 2020, and has since added 28 of them to 10 different wards in Akron.

You can read more about the program here.

