City of Akron asking residents for feedback on newly installed speed tables

It is a brief survey
After an initial trial run of installing speed tables in Akron neighborhoods in 2020, the city is rolling out the second installment of 28 speed tables throughout Akron’s 10 wards.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 27, 2022
AKRON — The City of Akron has released a survey to its residents to gather an understanding of the “effectiveness” of the speed tables installed earlier this year.

According to the tweet, residents who live near or pass through these are encouraged to give their feedback.

The survey includes what kind of resident you are, if you believe speeding is an issue and if the speed tables made a difference.

The city initially did a trial run of speed tables throughout the neighborhoods in 2020, and has since added 28 of them to 10 different wards in Akron.

You can read more about the program here.

