City of Akron reveals new city logo

The City of Akron revealed a new city logo during the city's bicentennial closing ceremony on Saturday.

The new logo was unveiled by Akron Mayor Shammas Malik.

The logo, designed by Akron firm Pritt Entertainment Group after months of community engagement, will replace the old "Rubberworker" logo as the symbol for the city.

It will also serve, in addition to the city's All-American Seal, as the official insignia of Akron, according to the city.

“This year, as we celebrated our Bicentennial and the city’s most recent All-America City win, the subcommittee has been hard at work engaging our residents on what they wanted to see from the city’s next symbol,” said Malik. “Every element of this design is a direct result of the feedback received throughout this process, and we’re excited to give the city a logo they can be proud of. So many respondents expressed during the engagement that Akron is home for them and that they are proud of where they come from. My hope is that this new logo can be a rallying point for our community.”

The city said a subcommittee was formed and a design team was reached out to to help with the change.