City of Cleveland announces all outdoor pools will open June 10

The City of Cleveland announced Wednesday that all outdoor pools will be opening June 10 at noon for the 2023 season.

Neff Park will be hosting the city’s annual pool opening celebration and traditional summer safety event.

Due to a shortage in lifeguards throughout the U.S., the city has created an alternative schedule to work around the lack of resources.

Outdoor pools will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays and hours of operation for Wednesday through Sunday are from 12 to 7:45 p.m.

Indoor pools will open June 12 and will operate three days a week from 12 to 7:45 p.m. They will maintain this schedule until Aug. 18 and will return to their normal schedules on Aug. 21.

Both indoor and outdoor pools will have 45 minute sessions, where at the end, users must leave the pool. Users are able to check back in, but may need to wait in a line, as usage is first come first serve.

Indoor and outdoor pools will close daily from 4 to 5 p.m.

Deep sections of water will be closed at all pools.

CLICK HERE: for a full list of pool schedules

