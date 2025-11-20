Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Lorain touts promising talks for major steel plant investment

Lorain officials say renewed interest from international steel producers could bring a large-scale plant – and hundreds of new jobs – as federal steel tariffs reshape the industry.
News 5
LORAIN, Ohio — The current tariffs placed on incoming steel could have a positive impact in Lorain.

According to Lorain's mayor, Jack Bradley, the city is currently discussing a possible steel plant investment.

Republic Steel's parent company, Grupo Simec, headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico, is in discussions with several international steel producers to establish production in Lorain.

According to the mayor's office, international steel producers see a strategic and economic advantage to having a facility in the United States.

Factors like workforce potential, industrial infrastructure, and a prime location make Lorain a tempting home for a steel plant.

This investment could lead to anywhere between 500 and 1,200 new jobs.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley gave the following statement:

“We are encouraged by the strong interest shown in Lorain as a site for renewed steel production. Republic Steel has been working with First Energy to guarantee that sufficient power can be delivered for steel production in Lorain. The City of Lorain will continue to collaborate closely with Grupo Simec and prospective steel partners as discussions advance. Additional information will be shared with the public as it becomes available.”

