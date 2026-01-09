Cleveland protest held following death of Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, dozens gathered for a protest on the corner of Lakeside and East 9th Street in Cleveland following the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

Good was a mother of three who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, after federal agents said she drove her car at officers.

“There’s a lot of concern. There’s a lot of very strong, immigrant communities here in Cleveland and Ohio at large, and we intend on protecting them,” said Simon Masteri with Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “A person killed on the streets in one place is a person killed on the streets in every place. If we allow this to continue as it continues, it is only so long before they’re here.”

While there are still more questions about what happened, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has referred to the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism" and said the ICE agent acted in self-defense.

“We recognize that he acted according to his training; he had acted appropriately to protect his life and the life of his colleagues and fellow law enforcement officers that were there and people that were surrounding,” said Noem.

During the demonstration, News 5 heard multiple chants, watched the community come together for a moment of silence to remember Good and listened to several speakers who shared their concerns.

“We reject enforcement policies and practices that rely on fear rather than on justice and accountability,” said one of Thursday’s speakers.

Afterwards, marchers like Denise Smith flooded Lakeside and other streets in Cleveland to show unity and solidarity.

“I feel encouraged and supported and uplifted,” said Smith. “I’m just ready to keep fighting. Keep marching and protesting.”